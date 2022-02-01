Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 292,246 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $36,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after buying an additional 417,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,930,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,408,000 after buying an additional 332,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,693,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,938,000 after buying an additional 135,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

