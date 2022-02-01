Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Chemed worth $33,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $159,005,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chemed by 883.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 44,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chemed by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,919,425. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $468.91 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

