Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,108 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.94% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $34,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3,843.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

