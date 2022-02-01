Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,521 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $35,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $127.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

