Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Magnite worth $35,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 272,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Magnite by 96.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Magnite by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 186,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $1,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 678.84 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

