Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $33.42 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of National Retail Properties worth $33,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NNN opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

