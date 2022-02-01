Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $33.62 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Neogen worth $33,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360,322 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,179,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.02.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

