Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $35.45 Million Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,137,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253,600 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of E2open Parent worth $35,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,913,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 650,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on ETWO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

ETWO stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

