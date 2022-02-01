Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $36.04 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Lithia Motors worth $36,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lithia Motors by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors stock opened at $292.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.66. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.29.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.