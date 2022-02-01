Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $36.24 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Trimble worth $36,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trimble by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trimble by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,549,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,787,000 after buying an additional 259,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 32.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $66.09 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

