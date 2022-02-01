Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $37.56 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Iron Mountain worth $37,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

