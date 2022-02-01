Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 2,765.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Centerra Gold worth $36,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $46,562,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.5% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $14,131,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $12,279,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

