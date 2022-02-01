Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 135.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Pentair worth $35,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $2,468,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $938,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,731.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 485,370 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

