Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.53% of Winnebago Industries worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

