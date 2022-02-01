Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Banco Santander worth $37,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 63.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,711 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Banco Santander by 61.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,922,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.89) to €4.40 ($4.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

