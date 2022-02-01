Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,428 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.14% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $37,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

