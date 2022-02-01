Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $33.72 Million in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 877,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 14.09% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $42.46.

