Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.00% of PagerDuty worth $35,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth $35,826,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,846,000 after buying an additional 669,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after buying an additional 536,857 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,869. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

Shares of PD opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

