Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Axon Enterprise worth $33,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.09 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -349.82, a PEG ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 463,710 shares worth $85,508,483. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

