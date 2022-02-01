Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 397,894 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 397,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.78% of TG Therapeutics worth $36,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,343,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,067,000 after purchasing an additional 266,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

