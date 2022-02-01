Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 54,088 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Acuity Brands worth $33,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,860,000 after purchasing an additional 67,310 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $5,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AYI opened at $191.53 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.19 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.37.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

