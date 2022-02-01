Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Choice Hotels International worth $34,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $143.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

