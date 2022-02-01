Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Leslie’s worth $36,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LESL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

