Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 136,343 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of SEI Investments worth $37,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,381,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,001,905 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.