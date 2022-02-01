Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Fate Therapeutics worth $33,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

