Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 104,087 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,087 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Amdocs worth $33,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 31.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 4.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Amdocs by 63.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Amdocs by 8.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 337.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.