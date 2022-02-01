Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 118,480 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Umpqua worth $37,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

