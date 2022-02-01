Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 12,288 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $34,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter.

DSI opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

