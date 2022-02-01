Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 25,940 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Qorvo worth $36,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Qorvo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 7.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

QRVO opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.76.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.