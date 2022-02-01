Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 27,906 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.37% of Brigham Minerals worth $36,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.