Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 565,344 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.31% of First Advantage worth $38,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

In related news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075.

Shares of FA opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

