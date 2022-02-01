Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 58,013 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Service Co. International worth $34,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Service Co. International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 40,505 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Service Co. International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Service Co. International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SCI stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

