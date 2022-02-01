Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 73,172 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,172 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.90% of Buckle worth $37,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,710,000 after buying an additional 169,664 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $5,553,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after acquiring an additional 133,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $4,985,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

BKE opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

