Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 858,778 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,750,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 858,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.64% of TTM Technologies worth $34,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

