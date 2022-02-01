Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 91,024 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of UGI worth $35,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

