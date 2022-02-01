Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 97,927 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Ambarella worth $34,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ambarella by 20.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 562.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after acquiring an additional 459,131 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in Ambarella by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Ambarella stock opened at $140.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -168.85 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

