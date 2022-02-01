Golff (GOF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Golff has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golff coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golff has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00116603 BTC.

Golff is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

