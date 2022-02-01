Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

