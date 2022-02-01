GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Up 8.2%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 57,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,629,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $5,980,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,274,618 shares of company stock valued at $48,337,023. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

