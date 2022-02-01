Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

