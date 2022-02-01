Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 3,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 749,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

