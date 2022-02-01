Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Trading 12% Higher

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) traded up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.01 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70.01 ($0.94). 77 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £257.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan Ellson acquired 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,819.94 ($3,791.26).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.