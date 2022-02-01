Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.38 ($27.39).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GYC. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.90) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

GYC stock opened at €19.56 ($21.98) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.88. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($18.66) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($22.63).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

