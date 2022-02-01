Graviocoin Price Up 28.4% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $1,513.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.17 or 0.00297071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001961 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

