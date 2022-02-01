Graviton (GTON) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Graviton has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $9,713.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00005151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.93 or 0.07161414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.35 or 1.00000420 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

