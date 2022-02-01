Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.53

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and traded as high as $19.85. Gray Television shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 110 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

