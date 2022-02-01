Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Trading 29.1% Higher

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) shares traded up 29.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,400,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 704,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Separately, dropped their target price on Green Organic Dutchman from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGODF)
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis.
