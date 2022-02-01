Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) shares traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)

Grieg Seafood ASA is an international seafood company, which engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

