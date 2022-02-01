Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,521 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Griffon worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,035,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 2,950.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 402,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Griffon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 298,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Griffon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 252,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after acquiring an additional 138,958 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Griffon news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

GFF stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

