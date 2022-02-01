Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $23.46. Griffon shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 943 shares.

The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Griffon alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

GFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after purchasing an additional 138,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Griffon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after purchasing an additional 252,144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Griffon Company Profile (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.